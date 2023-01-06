Liquor Excise case: ED files second chargesheet with 5 individuals 7 firms' names

Left Menu

According to the sources, 12 accused names are mentioned in the chargesheet in total - 5 arrested persons (Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally, Amit arora) and 7 companies.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a second chargesheet in the Liquor excise policy case in Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. According to the sources, 12 accused names are mentioned in the chargesheet in total - 5 arrested persons (Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally, Amit arora) and 7 companies.

Further investigation is continuing to investigate the role of ECIR named as accused and other persons on various allegations. The first chargesheet was filed by the ED in the case against Sameer Mahendru and his related firms.

The Chargesheet has been filed in the registry department of the Rouse Avenue Court by the ED officials and the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of the case. Earlier Special Judge MK Nagpal was informed by the ED that the supplementary chargesheet which would be filed on January 6, 2023, would be a common chargesheet against all arrested accused in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam money Laundering case.

Last month ED filed its first prosecution complaint (Chargesheet) in a money laundering case revolving around excise policy case. The Chargesheet was filed against Businessman Sameer Mahendru and some entities informed ED officials in the court. The Chargesheet was filed against Businessman Sameer Mahendru as 60 days mandatory period was getting over today. ED had made the first arrest of businessman Sameer Mahendru on 27th September in this case.

The Court is presently examining five bail petitions moved by Businessmen Sharath Reddy, Sameer Mahendru, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally and Vijay Nair. The sixth accused Amit Arora is also in judicial custody in the case.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority's approval. The beneficiaries diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection. The FIR in the case was instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.(ANI)

