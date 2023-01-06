SECI extends date to submit bids for 10-MW solar project in Rajasthan
SECI has extended till January 9 the last date to submit bids for operation and maintenance of a 10-MW ground-mounted solar power project at Badi Sid in Rajasthan.
The earlier last date was January 2, 2023.
The revised date and time for bid submission is January 9, 2023 till 2 pm, and the bids will be opened at 4 pm on the same date, SECI said in a notification.
The scope of the work includes ''operations & maintenance contract including insurance for 5 years of 10 MW Ground Mounted Solar Power Project at Badi Sid, Rajasthan,'' it said.
Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects.
