SECI extends date to submit bids for 10-MW solar project in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
SECI has extended till January 9 the last date to submit bids for operation and maintenance of a 10-MW ground-mounted solar power project at Badi Sid in Rajasthan.

The earlier last date was January 2, 2023.

The revised date and time for bid submission is January 9, 2023 till 2 pm, and the bids will be opened at 4 pm on the same date, SECI said in a notification.

The scope of the work includes ''operations & maintenance contract including insurance for 5 years of 10 MW Ground Mounted Solar Power Project at Badi Sid, Rajasthan,'' it said.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) is a nodal agency of the central government for auctioning renewable energy projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

