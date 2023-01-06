Left Menu

Britain produced record amount of wind power in 2022 –National Grid

Britain’s gas-fired power plants produced 38.5% of the country’s electricity last year, up from 37.8% in 2021, the data showed. The rise came as the country imported less electricity, with imports making up 5.5% of the total down from 10.3% in 2021.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:32 IST
Britain produced record amount of wind power in 2022 –National Grid
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's wind farms contributed a record 26.8% of the country's electricity in 2022 although gas-fired power plants remained the biggest source of power, National Grid data showed on Friday. Britain has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 which will require a huge scale-up of renewable power generation such as wind and solar.

The share of wind power in Britain's electricity mix last year was up from 21.8% in 2021, the data showed, as more wind projects came online. The world's largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2 off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, became fully operational in August 2022.

The wind farm can generate enough electricity to power around 1.4 million homes. Britain's gas-fired power plants produced 38.5% of the country's electricity last year, up from 37.8% in 2021, the data showed.

The rise came as the country imported less electricity, with imports making up 5.5% of the total down from 10.3% in 2021. Britain typically imports electricity from France but this year issues with France's nuclear fleet mean the European country which traditionally was a large exporter of power, turned a net importer in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023