Indian Economy: An Oasis in the Gloomy Global Desert- Nilesh Shah, Group President, and MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

India Group's campaign titled 'The Golden Truth', Mihir Bhatt, Managing Editor of Times Network, discussed with Nilesh Shah, Group President, and MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, the Indian economy, and its stand in an unpredictable global economy to policies that can help and how gold can drive growth. Excerpts from the interview: Q. From a macro point of view, the inflationary pressure seems to have eased a bit and the markets are breathing a sigh of relief. What is your take on the Indian economy? A. I think India is an oasis in the desert because nations across the world are currently struggling to meet the daily economic needs of its citizens. India is shining like a bright beacon of hope with its fast-growing cities, eased-up markets, and burgeoning construction activities in commercial space. Even some states touch India’s GDP from today over the next two decades or so, which is long-term growth for India. Q. So, barring a few short-term fluctuations, the markets have had a good run so far. Do you think the next earning season will also reflect that? What is your sense of Indian markets at present? A. Like you rightly said, barring a few short-term fluctuations, Indian markets have overall done exceptionally well. In MSCI emerging markets, our shares went up from 7% in 2014 to 16% in 2022. Due to our substantial premium on the one-year basis at the MSCI emerging markets, we may find that traders are tempted to invest outside of India from a global allocation point of view because we look more expensive than our peers on the one-year business. But global long-term investors will invest in India on strategic businesses on a five-year or ten-year basis because the Indian economy is growing. Q. You are right. However, amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on commodity prices and crude, India is also taking over the G20 presidency. So, what do you expect to see in terms of global and Indian growth in the second half of this financial year, or maybe early next calendar year, during these challenging times? A. The unpredictable nature of the Russia-Ukraine war, the inconsistency of global central bankers including the US Fed, and China’s zero Covid policy and its sudden reopening that can unbalance the global commodities market and prices, can lead to volatility that India needs to brace for. We can simply hope for resolutions and corrective actions that may slow down short to medium-term growth but lays the foundation for longer-term growth. Q. What kind of earnings expectation can we have from Indian companies going forward, especially after a reassuring consumption during the festive season? Will this fundamental buoyancy sustain? A. See, we can all agree that the Indian economy is doing well from an investment and consumption point. However, due to a subdued private capital, the recovery is slow. This puts pressure on broad basing the economic recovery. Only corrective actions based on appropriate policies can ensure India’s continued growth. Q. Since you mentioned policy, can we comfortably say that the fastest pace of the rate hike cycle is behind us, as indicated by RBI or other central bankers? A. Barring the Reserve Bank of India, most global central bankers have lost their credibility due to their inability to manage inflation. Once these central bankers decide to take corrective action, they will double down on controlling inflation. Growth will be hit hard with it already suffering from energy prices and the withdrawal of fiscal stimulus in the West. I feel that they will commit a type 1 error, raising interest rates to control inflation at the cost of growth, rather than letting inflation persist with the same interest rates to support growth. Q. As the Rupee settles at 80+ levels, which was unthinkable a few years ago, how do you see the Rupee-Dollar equation playing out? A. I think it is the Rupee's destiny to depreciate. And the reason is because of the huge difference between inflation and productivity. Unless we bridge the gap between inflation and productivity differential, the Rupee will inevitably continue to depreciate. Q. India happens to be one of the heaviest consumers of gold with heavy imports as well. In today’s scenario, what happens to the gold craze in India? A. Gold is India's Achilles’ Heel. In the 21 years of this century, we had imported on a net basis $373 billion in gold, excluding jewellery. For us to break even this year, we need to input about $7 billion worth of gold. With smuggling and traveller purchases, we have sent more money abroad for the import of gold than all the foreign direct investments we have received. Instead of using the money to fund Indian entrepreneurs who are creating value, we are betting on gold. If this 500-billion-dollar outflow of Indian savings was invested as bank deposits, mutual funds, stocks, debentures, bonds, etc., the Indian economy would have flourished. Jan Dhan and simpler KYCs have helped some, but we need to manage this craze for gold. A gold disclosure scheme and tighter monitoring of physical gold can ensure that this debt capital is converted to financial savings that can be circulated back into the economy. Q. We recently saw the pilot launch of the digital Rupee. Should there be any regulatory framework for digital currency in place that can effectively check the grey market possibilities in real estate or gold transactions? A. While most people have adopted digital payment systems already, some still do not believe in paying taxes. We need to figure out a gold disclosure scheme in which people are incentivized to disclose their gold in tax and move from the black economy to the white economy. We can't be only dependent upon foreign capital to drive incremental growth; we need to back it up with domestic capital as well. Instead of gold ETFs and REITs which are investments in imported gold, we need to encourage the recycling of gold. Q. That's interesting. Given the current scenario of unpredictable world economies, can we expect a sustained outperformance in terms of growth and development of the Indian economy for next the next four to five years? It is a very crucial window for India to break out ahead of the five trillion-dollar mark of the economy. A. Undoubtedly. See, at the moment, India has everything going for it. From global investors looking to invest here, China plus one, Europe plus one policy on manufacturing, our highly valued services expertise in IT, and remittances of over a hundred billion dollars, we will lead the growth despite challenges. With a global share of about 3.5% in GDP, India already contributes substantially to global growth, leading the world towards sustained growth. Earlier when the world grew, we grew with it. Now, we have to grow so that the world can also grow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-rD6jsI2uQ #SayNoToBadgold To know more about the Golden Truth initiative, please visit – https://www.thegoldentruth.in

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)