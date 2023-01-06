UK budget for energy support to businesses to fall by 85% - Telegraph
Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:52 IST
The British government's budget for protecting businesses against surging energy bills is due to fall by 85% to around 5 billion pounds after March, The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.
The Telegraph, citing multiple government sources, reported that the budget was for a 12 month period after March, including next winter.
