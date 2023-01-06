UK budget for energy support to businesses to fall by 85% - Telegraph
Finance minister Jeremy Hunt called the current six-month programme "unsustainably expensive" on Wednesday, with his department saying the government will set out a plan next week on how it intends to scale back the subsidies for businesses. The original programme was predicted to cost 18.4 billion pounds ($21.84 billion) when the government's budget watchdog published forecasts in November.
The British government's budget for protecting businesses against surging energy bills is due to fall by 85% to around 5 billion pounds after March, The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.
The Telegraph, citing multiple government sources, reported that the budget was for a 12 month period after March, including next winter. Finance minister Jeremy Hunt
called the current six-month programme "unsustainably expensive" on Wednesday, with his department saying the government will set out a plan next week on how it intends to scale back the subsidies for businesses.
The original programme was predicted to cost 18.4 billion pounds ($21.84 billion) when the government's budget watchdog published forecasts in November. The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Telegraph report.
($1 = 0.8424 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Telegraph
- Daily Telegraph
- Jeremy Hunt
ALSO READ
British PM Sunak appoints ethics adviser after six months' gap
British nurses and paramedics plan more strikes in 2023
British nurses and paramedics plan more strikes in 2023
HC issues summons to British adventurer Bear Grylls on plea alleging copyright infringement by show
British defence spending to rise by more than 1 billion pounds - Telegraph