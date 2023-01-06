French government gives EDF's Remont six months to map out strategy - Les Echos

Left Menu

The newspaper cited a three-page letter signed by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and sent to Remont in December in which the government asked him to hammer out a "new strategic roadmap" for operations and finances in the first half of the year. EDF, already majority-owned by the French state and in the process of being fully nationalised, is facing pressure after an unprecedented number of reactor outages, reducing last year's nuclear output to 30-year low.

The French government has given Luc Remont, the new chief executive of EDF, six months to come up with a strategic plan for the debt-laden utility which shoulders the lion's share of the country's electricity supplies, Les Echos reported on Friday. The newspaper cited a three-page letter signed by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and sent to Remont in December in which the government asked him to hammer out a "new strategic roadmap" for operations and finances in the first half of the year.

EDF, already majority-owned by the French state and in the process of being fully nationalised, is facing pressure after an unprecedented number of reactor outages, reducing last year's nuclear output to 30-year low. The company has net debt of over 40 billion euros weighing on its books. It is one of Europe's biggest utilities and is central to France's nuclear strategy, which the government is banking on to blunt the impact of soaring energy prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Borne in the letter called for budget discipline regarding new nuclear projects, the paper said, after EDF's next-generation reactor project in Flamanville has been numerous overruns and delays. Wary of the group's strained finances, Borne also told Remont to "target" EDF's investment policy and bring foreign activities "in line with the company's financial and industrial capacities", according to Les Echos.

The prime minister's office had no immediate comment.

