Customs seize narcotics worth over Rs 45 crores at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport customs officials have seized 4.47kg heroin estimated to be worth Rs 31.29 crores and 1.596 kg cocaine worth Rs 15.96 crores in two separate cases at the Mumbai international airport during its drive against drug smuggling, officials said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:00 IST
Heroin worth Rs 31. 29 crore and Cocaine worth 15.96 crore were seized at Mumbai airport by custom officials on Friday(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Airport customs officials have seized 4.47kg heroin estimated to be worth Rs 31.29 crores and 1.596 kg cocaine worth Rs 15.96 crores in two separate cases at the Mumbai international airport during its drive against drug smuggling, officials said on Friday. "Heroin was concealed in documents folder covers whereas Cocaine was concealed in cloth buttons," a Customs official at Mumbai airport said.

In September 2022, the Mumbai Airport Customs seized 1.3 kgs of cocaine valued at Rs 13 crore at the Mumbai International Airport. The police arrested one passenger from Ghana who was intercepted on August 28. According to the information received from the police, the accused had concealed cocaine drugs inside his stomach. The accused was taken to the hospital and 87 capsules were recovered from his stomach.

In another case, the Mumbai Customs busted a drug syndicate smuggling drugs from the United States and operating in Mumbai. The three arrested people were involved in the trade of drugs from the US. In March 2022, an African national was arrested at Mumbai airport after the customs department seized from her 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market.

The woman was found carrying some white powder, which when examined turned out to be heroin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

