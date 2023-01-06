Left Menu

Caste-based census will be beneficial for people of Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the state government has decided to start the caste-based census for the benefit of people in Bihar and such census is also important for the nation's growth. The caste census will begin tomorrow.

"We have decided to start the caste-based census in the state for the benefit of people in Bihar. We are doing this to understand other aspects as well and work for development accordingly. Caste-based census is important for the nation's growth as well," Kumar said. Nitish Kumar is on 'Samadhan Yatra' to look into grievances of the people and solve their problems. During the yatra, he will review the implementation of various government schemes and hold meetings with officials.

Kumar began the yatra on January 5 from West Champaran's Bettiah and is expected to conclude on January 29 while covering various districts of the state. (ANI)

