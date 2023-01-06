3-day Third World Ramayana Conference begins in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

A three-day Third World Ramayana Conference started at Manas Bhawan in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Friday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi inaugurated the conference in which people not only from India but also from 15 other countries have been participating.

Secretary of the Organising Committee, Dr Akhilesh Gumasta said, "Apart from literary, cultural activities, painting exhibitions have also been organised in the Conference. Ramayana will be discussed through Indo Thai Ramayana Forum and Indo-Sri Lanka Ramayana Forum in the conference. The theme of the Third World Ramayana Conference is 'Soft Power of Ramayana'." Retired Major General GD Bakshi, who came to attend the conference, said, "There is scientific proof of Ramsetu that it was being built by Lord Ram. The Indian Oceanographic Center has estimated that about 60,000 years ago, the sea level was 9 to 10 feet below and the Ram Setu is 9 to 10 feet underwater. It means 60000 years ago, it was for walking and it was made by Ram Sena to cross the ocean."

Speaking at the Third World Ramayana Conference, Bakshi said, "Ram is an avatar, Ram is a warrior, Krishna is an avatar, Krishna is a warrior and we are soldiers, we are also warriors. We have a special attachment and we are very happy about it. People from America, Canada, London, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia have come to participate in the conference. Avatar means renaissance. This is the process of renaissance which is happening in Jabalpur." (ANI)

