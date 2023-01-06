Over 5,100 persons arrested for travelling in coaches reserved for ladies in Dec 2022

Over 5,100 persons were arrested during a month-long drive in December 2022 for travelling or entering in coaches reserved for ladies, informed the Ministry of Railways on Friday. As per the official statement, more than 6,300 persons were arrested for occupying or entering coaches reserved for persons with disabilities and legal action under the relevant provisions of the Railway Act was taken against such offenders during which Rs. 6.71 Lakh and Rs. 8.68 Lakh respectively, were realized as fine.

"Undertaking intensive effort during this drive, more than 1,200 eunuchs involved in such activities were apprehended and legal action was taken against them. An amount of Rs. 1.28 Lakh was realized from them as a fine under the provision of the Railway Act," the statement read. Several complaints regarding nuisance in trains especially by some eunuchs and their misbehaviour with passengers were frequently reported, added the Ministry release.

It said further, drives were conducted to check the menace of seat cornering in general coaches of long-distance trains. "36 persons involved in towel spreading or seat cornering were identified, apprehended and legal action was initiated against them, a statement from the ministry of railways said.

The statement further stressed that Railway Protection Force is entrusted with the responsibility of security of Railway Property, passengers, passenger area and issues related therewith. "To facilitate the passengers in hassle-free travel and to instil a sense of security among them, RPF launched a month-long pan- India drive in December with a focus on action against the menace of unauthorized entry into coaches reserved for ladies & persons with disabilities, nuisance, begging and extortion by eunuchs' and seat cornering by unauthorized persons in general coaches," official statement added.

The field formations of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been instructed to continue such drives with the same spirit in future too. This information was provided by the Ministry of Railways. (ANI)

