Assam: Vigilance, Anti-Corruption arrest police constable for taking bribe

A police constable was caught red-handed by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for accepting bribe money of Rs 5000 in Assam's Dhemaji district on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 20:34 IST
A police constable arrested by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for taking bribe (Image: ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A police constable was caught red-handed by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Assam's Dhemaji district on Friday. The arrested police constable was identified as Niran Dhar Pawe.

The officials said a complaint was received on Friday at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption with the allegation that Niran Dhar Pawe, Constable (UB) of Police of Bordoloni Out Post under Gogamukh police station in Dhemaji district was negotiating payment of a bribe from the complainant. Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that, as per the FIR, the complainant was asked to pay Rs 10,000 as a bribe in order to facilitate relief to her son-in-law from a criminal case being investigated in Bordoloni Out Post.

"Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant. Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, on the premises of Bordoloni Out Post. Constable (UB) Niran Dhar Pawe was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs 5,000 as a bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and accordingly seized in presence of independent witnesses," Rajib Saikia said. In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB Police Station under the relevant Section of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

