Left Menu

Call for nominations for Durban Tourism Business Awards

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-01-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 21:32 IST
Call for nominations for Durban Tourism Business Awards
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The eThekwini Municipality and Durban Tourism is calling for nominations for the second annual Durban Tourism Business Awards.

Businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors can enter the awards in categories and subcategories, including the Upcoming Filmmakers Award, Service Excellence Award, Sustainable Development Award, Entrepreneurship Award and the Special Achievement Award.

The 2022 iteration of the awards attracted some 155 product owners in Durban who entered with thousands of votes cast.

"The benefits of these awards are the prizes of up to the value of R50 000 for winners, with the first runner up receiving a prize to the value of R35 000 and the second runner up receiving a prize up to the value of R 25 000. All winners and runner ups will receive a trophy and certificate.

"Another benefit of participation in these awards are the marketing of the awards on provincial and international platforms on all Durban Tourism social media handles, radio, television and print.

"Entry to the awards guarantees that your business will be profiled on all Durban Tourism social media handles and print in major local and national newspapers to give your business extensive coverage," Durban Tourism said.

Entries for this year's awards can be made at https://www.durbantourismawards.com/register and the nominations period ends on January 14.

The public will also vote on the nominated businesses and a judging panel will also visit those businesses.

"The entries, public votes and the overall adjudication of the awards will be audited by the eThekwini Municipality Audit Department," Durban Tourism said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023