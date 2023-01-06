CJI Chandrachud brings daughters to Supreme Court, says 'See, this is where I sit'

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday came to the Supreme Court with his two foster daughters and gave them a tour of the courtroom and his chamber. CJI Chandrachud, who reached the court premises around 10 am today, took his daughters to CJI courtroom number one through the visitor's gallery before the scheduled court time of 10.30 am.

"See, this is where I sit," he told his daughters, both differently-abled. The CJI took his daughters to his chamber while explaining about his workplace and showed them the place where the judges sit and from where the lawyers argue their cases.

CJI Chandrachud entered the courtroom along with his daughters from the public gallery, he then took both of them to the CJI court and showed them how the court functions. (ANI)

