Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, her family involved in forgery case: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya

Summons were issued against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar's family in a forgery case, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said today.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya here on Friday alleged that former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and her family were involved in a forgery case in which a court here has issued summons against them. "A special company court yesterday issued summons against Kishori Pednekar's son Saiprasad Pednekar, his firm Kish Corporate and four others for forgery and submitting false documents while registering the company in 2012," Somaiya said in a press conference here.

Kish Corporate company was "formed by Kishori Pednekar by submitting false documents," he said, alleging that the company got Covid centre contracts worth crores of rupees. The court has ordered the accused to appear on February 6, he said, adding that he will demand that the case be tried in a fast-track court.

"Mahalakshmi Race Court covid centre scam is of Rs 100 crore. Before admitting a single patient, the centre was closed," he further alleged. A case was registered against Shiv Sena (UddhavThackeray) faction leader Kishori Pednekar's son Saiprasad Pednekar and his company on a complaint lodged by him, Somaiya said.

The company took crores of rupees from the Municipal Corporation for a year, he alleged. Kishori Pednekar's brother Sanjay Andhari had also got a contract worth crores of rupees on behalf of Kish company, he claimed. (ANI)

