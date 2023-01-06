UJALA scheme brings about energy revolution in India

The UJALA (Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All) scheme is aimed at promoting the efficient usage of energy at the residential level by using energy-efficient appliances and aggregating demand to reduce the high initial costs. Also known as the LED-based Domestic Efficient Lighting Programme (DELP), it is considered the world's largest programme.

With the rising energy bills and resulting crisis due to the war in Europe, it becomes even more important for a nation like India that is dependent on many other countries for its fuel and energy to establish itself as a self-sufficient player at the global stage. The Government of India, in its effort to bring about this energy revolution in the country, accorded top priority to building the adequate infrastructure required for meeting the electricityrequirements of the country.

As part of the Saubhagya Yojana to provide electricity to every household in the country, the Government of India decided to arrange for low-energy consumption through the UJALAscheme. Given the importance of lighting in any manufacturing setup, educational institution, security and connectivity sectors, the scheme was launched in the year 2015 recognising the cost and sustainability benefits of energy-efficient lighting. In eight years, nearly 37 crore LED bulbs, 72 lakh tube lights and 23.5 lakh energy-efficient fans have been distributed, saving approximately Rs 20,000 crore per year.

Touted as the world's largest LED distribution programme, the scheme has been able to promote energy efficiency with the mission to build a greener and cleaner environment. As per estimates, saving 48.3 billion KW hours of electricity per year, the scheme has further put into practice the idea behind the mantra of LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment) propoundedat the COP27 by the Indian delegation. It is estimated that there is carbon dioxide emissions by 3.9 million metric tonnes per year, equivalent to the removal of around 4.7 million cars from the road every year. In terms of cost-benefit analysis on an individualistic as well as household level, the reduction of 15 per cent in the electricity bills of an average common Indian is quite a significant number. These low-priced and economical LED bulbs have successfully saved the common people approximately Rs 19,300 crore annually on electricity bills.

Being implemented by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the programme has also been named 'Prakash Path'. Prior to 2014-2015, the electricity bill used to be higher due to the use of outdated bulbs despite the lower demand for electricity. Requiring a solution that would reduce powerconsumption, and improve lighting but still reduce overall costs, the UJALA scheme has been successful in achieving these objectives.

With annual sales of more than Rs 21 billion, India has become the world's largest LED market as well. Amidst the same, the domestic production of LED bulbs has increased from 1 lakh to 4 crores. As a result of this scheme and increasing the quantity of production, the price of the 'Make in India' LED bulb has dropped by approximately 90 per cent. Using LED bulbs which provide more light but cause less electricity expenditure, has come within the reach of the common Indian as well with the same bulb available for Rs 420 in the year 2015 now selling in the open market for around Rs 75 in 2023.

To ensure that the benefits of the scheme are extended to a larger part of the country, various state governments have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) through different State Rural Livelihood Missions. It is through these missions, agencies and self-help groups (SHGs) that the state governments aim to distribute UJALA appliances. Along with the same, smart LED lights and efficient DC electric motor fans are bound to replace fans, bulbs, tube lights and street lights, bringing the benefits of UJALA to the masses at optimal extent.

In addition, to ensure that maximum outreach is reached, the nodal agency of the programme EESL has partnered with the Department of Posts to distribute UJALA devices using thelatter's nationwide network to offer a convenient retail counter in rural areas of the country. Therefore, it is through this new energy revolution in the country that the nation has saved crores of rupees via the dual process of ensuring significant reductions in the cost of the LEDs as well as the savings achieved in the electricity bills of consumers.

However, the benefits achieved until now may not convert to long-term achievements unless the adoption continues on a steady level to the last person at the bottom of our society. The availability and access to energy to the common people at an affordable price are the catalysts for inclusive growth and are major instruments for complacent life. This growth ideally should be attained in a sustainable manner while addressing climate change concerns. This would ensure that both the energy as well as climate crisis is averted. (ANI)

