Left Menu

J-K: Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom rolls out 8 online services for artisans, weavers

The purpose of this system is to facilitate the artisans and other stakeholders to get digital clearances and other benefits in a time-bound manner. In this regard, the department had already conducted a capacity-building program for the employees to ensure a completely paperless process.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 22:37 IST
J-K: Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom rolls out 8 online services for artisans, weavers
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Director of Handicrafts and Handloom of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday launched eight online services for the artisans, weavers, trainees and other stakeholders. These services are integrated with the single window system, with an aim to provide all handicrafts and handloom services under the "One Umbrella-Single Window System". The purpose of this system is to facilitate the artisans and other stakeholders to get digital clearances and other benefits in a time-bound manner. In this regard, the department had already conducted a capacity-building program for the employees to ensure a completely paperless process.

The department on Friday registered the 'Kani' shawl artisans who are trainees of the department and generated their artisan cards online. It was directed that from now onwards all the trainees will be imparted a separate training with regard to the single window system so that they are fully aware of how to use and avail benefits using the online platform, informed the government on Friday. Mahmood Shah, Director of Handicrafts and Handloom on this occasion said, "The move is aimed to improve ease of doing business and to facilitate stakeholders without any hassle".

The Director also directed all the district offices to ensure that all the applications must be processed in a time-bound manner and emphasized more on strengthening and transparency of the system. These services are also integrated with the Rapid Assessment system (RAS). The purpose of the RAS interface is to enable the citizens to provide prompt feedback about the quality of service after the citizen avails of an e-Service from the Government. The RAS's analytic features help integrate departments in system improvement and better delivery of services, stated a government release.

A dedicated Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) with the aim to look into the complaints and grievances lodged by any stakeholder and redress them as per requirement within the stipulated time has also been set up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023