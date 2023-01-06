Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad hotel, one dead

The fire broke out at Sohail Hotel near Nalgonda X Road under Chaderghat police station in Hyderabad. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and put the fire under control. A person died due to a high density of smoke after he was stuck and could not be rescued.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 22:51 IST
Visuals from Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police registered a case and the investigation is underway. It is believed that the hotel was not following the norms. Assistant Commissioner of Police P Devender said, "A person died in a fire accident took place in Sohail Hotel under Chaderghat police station limits. We have registered the case and the investigation is on." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

