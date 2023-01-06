Centre releases Rs 500 cr for Tumkur Smart City project: Karnataka CM

The central government released Rs 500 crore towards Tumkur Smart City Project, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday. Bommai said the central government consented to give Rs 1,000 crore to build a 6,000 km national highway in the State as well as Rail Under Bridges and Rail Over Bridges.

Under the Raitha Sanman scheme, Bommai said Rs 9500 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. The Ayushman Bharath Scheme has been extended to 1 crore people and opened a sufficient number of Jan Aushad centres. The welfare programs speak volumes about the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Modi government has approved Tumkur, Shira, Chitradurga, and Davangere rail projects. Funds have been released to pay crop input subsidies to farmers and for the improvement of ports, the Chief Minister said. He said Shira is a drought-prone taluk and the former CM BS Yediyurappa had formulated a scheme to fill up tanks in the taluk from Mudaluru and Upper Bhadra projects. The work was launched by Yediyurappa.

Bommai said the central government was briefed about the water problems in this region and got the approval to fill up tanks from two other sources. But they could not fill up the Madalur tank. But during the bye-election, the then CM Yediyurappa as promised, filled up the Madalur tank. Bommai slammed Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah for allegedly questioning the contributions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "PM Modi is a true democratic given full autonomy to states and a firm believer in the democratic system. He has given several schemes to Karnataka. Siddaramaiah, while he was the CM, failed to explain correctly the state's projects and requirements before the 15th Finance Commission because of which the grants had been reduced." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)