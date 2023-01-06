Left Menu

MP: Cold wave breaks all records, Chhatarpur records minimum temperature at 0.2 degree Celsius

The cold condition will remain the same for the next two days in the district. Besides, it is also predicted that the temperature would remain around 0.3 degrees celsius on Friday night.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:12 IST
MP: Cold wave breaks all records, Chhatarpur records minimum temperature at 0.2 degree Celsius
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The intense cold waves battered Madhya Pradesh on Friday with Chhatarpur district recording the minimum temperature in the state at 0.2 degree celsius in the Nowgong area. The cold condition will remain the same for the next two days in the district. Besides, it is also predicted that the temperature would remain around 0.3 degrees celsius on Friday night.

Regional Meteorologist Dr Hemant Sinha said, "The minimum temperature was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius. The cold wave will continue for the next two days in the district. The temperature will slightly increase from January 7 with the arrival of western winds and later on again the mercury will dip." "A thin layer of ice was also spotted on the agricultural field in the district," Sinha added.

According to the weather office, dense fog will engulf the Chhatarpur district whereas medium to dense fog will engulf the Gwalior, Chamal and Narmadapuram regions. Along with this, Raisen, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Rewa, Satna, Seoni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari district will also engulf with medium to dense fog. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023