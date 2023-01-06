Left Menu

"Nothing deters the Sentinels of the Borders": BSF soldiers stand tall along LoC amid extreme conditions

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:30 IST
BSF Troops alonf LoC (Source: Twitter @BSF_India)). Image Credit: ANI
Soldiers of the Border Security Forces (BSF) carried out area domination patrolling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. In a recent video shared by the BSF on their official Twitter handle on Friday, the soldiers are seen patrolling the snow-clad mountains with heavy winds, bad weather and rugged terrain.

In the tweet, BSF wrote that the tough terrain, bad weather, high wind speeds, extreme cold of minus 20 degree celsius and deep snow conditions serve no problem to the patrolling soldiers. "Nothing deters the Sentinels of the Borders," read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, deployed at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar, are also missing no chance to dominate the area by standing tall and patrolling despite a dense fog, zero visibility, and cold winter days. As visibility dropped below 10 meters, due to fog, the alertness of troops increased at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar, ANI learned.

BSF troops were seen wading through a thick blanket of fog and patrolling the India-Pakistan border. However, the spirit inside the soldiers did not seem to subside with the increasing fog. According to Nitika, Sub-Inspector, BSF, they are always alert in challenging conditions so that millions of Indians can sleep peacefully. (ANI)

