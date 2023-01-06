Left Menu

Government fully prepared to conduct caste census, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the government is fully prepared to conduct caste-based census in the state.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:43 IST
Government fully prepared to conduct caste census, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that the government is fully prepared to conduct caste-based census in the state. The census will begin from Saturday.

Kumar, who is on Samadhan Yatra, said the government has trained officials to carry out caste-based census taking into consideration the sub-castes in the state and the financial status of the citizens. He also stated that the census will be beneficial for the development of the state and the country. "We have trained our officers to conduct a detailed caste census. This will benefit the development of the state and also the country," Kumar told ANI.

Nitish Kumar began Samadhan Yatra on Thursday to review the implementation of government schemes and hold meetings with officials. Kumar began the yatra on January 5 from West Champaran's Bettiah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023