Devotees throng to Prayagraj for Magh Mela

Devotees took part in the Magh Mela 2023 on Friday in Prayagraj at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati rivers. Many devotees took a dip in the holy river, the Pratham Snan' (first bath) of the religious festival at a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius. Women sang devotional songs with earthen lamps and performed rituals.

One of the devotees said, "We've come here in Prayagraj to participate in the Magh mela and today is the day for 'Pratham snan'. We came here a week back and have been making our preparations for the month-long mela." The authorities have deployed a team of security officials at the site for maintaining the safety and security of the devotees.

An authoritative representative explained how the mela has been organised to maintain smooth functioning. He stated, "We have made 11 ghats at the Sangam point. Every ghat is organising snans. We have deployed security officials at every place to ensure safety. In the last two years we couldn't have that many people due to certain reasons but this year we are expecting around 20 lakh to 25 lakh devotees this year." (ANI)

