Left Menu

Devotees throng to Prayagraj for Magh Mela

Devotees took part in the Magh Mela 2023 on Friday in Prayagraj at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati rivers.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:54 IST
Devotees throng to Prayagraj for Magh Mela
Magh Mela 2023 in Prayagraj (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees took part in the Magh Mela 2023 on Friday in Prayagraj at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati rivers. Many devotees took a dip in the holy river, the Pratham Snan' (first bath) of the religious festival at a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius. Women sang devotional songs with earthen lamps and performed rituals.

One of the devotees said, "We've come here in Prayagraj to participate in the Magh mela and today is the day for 'Pratham snan'. We came here a week back and have been making our preparations for the month-long mela." The authorities have deployed a team of security officials at the site for maintaining the safety and security of the devotees.

An authoritative representative explained how the mela has been organised to maintain smooth functioning. He stated, "We have made 11 ghats at the Sangam point. Every ghat is organising snans. We have deployed security officials at every place to ensure safety. In the last two years we couldn't have that many people due to certain reasons but this year we are expecting around 20 lakh to 25 lakh devotees this year." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023