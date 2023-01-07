Tunisian president sacks trade minister amid economic crisis
The Tunisian president dismissed on Friday the Trade Minister Fadhila Rabhi, the presidency said amid an economic crisis and record inflation in the North Africa country.
The annual inflation rate in December reached 10.1%, while the financial crisis caused loss of many food stuffs from stores.
