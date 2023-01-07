Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Canada seeks progress in dispute over Mexican energy policies at summit

Canada and the United States are going to argue at a North American leaders' summit next week that resolving a dispute over measures that favor Mexican energy companies would help draw more foreign investment to Mexico, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. "Both (U.S) President (Joe) Biden and I are going to be...

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 07-01-2023 03:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 02:58 IST
Canada and the United States are going to argue at a North American leaders' summit next week that resolving a dispute over measures that favor Mexican energy companies would help draw more foreign investment to Mexico, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Both (U.S) President (Joe) Biden and I are going to be... fairly clear with President (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador that this... needs to be understood as a way to help Mexico develop, a way to continue to draw in investments from companies in Canada and the United States," Trudeau told Reuters. Asked if he hoped to make progress at the summit in Mexico City, Trudeau said: "Absolutely".

The United States and Canada entered into dispute settlement talks last year with Mexico under a North American trade deal, known as the USMCA, charging that Mexican energy policies were discriminatory and undermine international firms. Trudeau will arrive in Mexico City on Monday for a three-day visit, which will include bilateral meetings with both Biden and Lopez Obrador. He will meet with business leaders from all three countries on Monday.

