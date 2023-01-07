Power restored in Toronto after outage left the city in dark

Power was restored in Toronto after multiple outages left large parts of the city in the dark on Friday evening. Toronto Hydro first tweeted about the outages around 5:40 p.m. It said that the issue arose from loss of supply from Ontario's biggest electricity distribution company Hydro one .

Hydro One confirmed it was experiencing an outage which was impacting Toronto Hydro, saying it had dispatched crews to investigate. At its peak, about 40,000 customers were impacted, CBC reported, citing the electric utility.

More than an hour later, Toronto Hydro said that all power had been restored without a providing the cause of disruption. Dozens of Hydro One customers took to Twitter to report electricity outages in their area.

Toronto police said the outages affected Scarborough and the Lawrence-Eglinton area. Toronto Hydro and Hydro One did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)