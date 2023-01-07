Left Menu

Power restored in Toronto after outage left the city in dark

Power was restored in Toronto after multiple outages left large parts of the city in the dark on Friday evening. The outage was caused by animal contact with equipment at its Ellesmere Transmission System, Hydro One said in an emailed statement. At its peak, about 40,000 customers were impacted, CBC reported, citing the electric utility. More than an hour later, Toronto Hydro tweeted that all power had been restored.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 07:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 07:19 IST
The outage was caused by animal contact with equipment at its Ellesmere Transmission System, Hydro One said in an emailed statement. Toronto Hydro first tweeted about the outages around 5:40 p.m. It said that the issue arose from loss of supply from Ontario's biggest electricity distribution company Hydro one .

Hydro One said it experienced an outage at Ellesmere Transmission System at around 5:15 p.m. which impacted Toronto Hydro. At its peak, about 40,000 customers were impacted, CBC reported, citing the electric utility.

More than an hour later, Toronto Hydro tweeted that all power had been restored. Dozens of Hydro One customers took to Twitter to report electricity outages in their area.

Toronto police said the outages affected Scarborough and the Lawrence-Eglinton area. Toronto Hydro did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

