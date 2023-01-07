Sania Mirza confirms plan to retire from professional tennis - NDTV
Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 07:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 07:36 IST
India's Sania Mirza, 36, confirmed plans to retire from professional tennis, NDTV reported on Saturday.
NDTV cited an interview she gave to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) website on Friday where she announced her retirement.
