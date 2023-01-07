Left Menu

Hyderabad Police arrest two burglars, recover stolen items worth Rs 50 lakh

Officials said that the accused have been identified as Manukonda Anil Kumar and Gopi and gold ornaments weighing about 690 grams were recovered and two motorcycles were also seized from their possession.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 07:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 07:51 IST
Hyderabad Police arrest two burglars, recover stolen items worth Rs 50 lakh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Police on Friday caught two men who have been accused of breaking into several houses and stealing valuables across the city, officials said. The police acted on a tip-off and arrested the accused.

Officials said that the accused have been identified as Manukonda Anil Kumar and Gopi and gold ornaments weighing about 690 grams were recovered and two motorcycles were also seized from their possession. The accused targeted the luxurious colonies, as the places are quite isolated. After selecting the place where they want to commit the offence, they committed bike theft in some place and moved to the target place.

On getting an opportunity, they would barge into the targeted house and steal valuables and escape. Later, at some distance, they used to abandon the motorcycle at the roadside and escape from there.

After committing the theft, the accused used to flee to different cities to evade arrest. Based on credible information, the South Zone Task Force Team Hyderabad along with Malakpet Police apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen valuables.

The accused and seized property have been handed over to SHO Malakpet for further investigation, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023