Left Menu

Tribal communities oppose ban on tourism activities in Parasnath, threaten to launch protest

The tribals claimed the Parasnath Hills to be the abode of 'Marang Buru' (Tribal hill deity) and threatened to launch massive protests across the country if the government continued with its decision.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 07:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 07:51 IST
Tribal communities oppose ban on tourism activities in Parasnath, threaten to launch protest
JMM MLA Lobin Hembram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the tribal communities on Friday raised objection against the central government's decision banning tourism activities in Parasnath Hills of Giridih district of Jharkhand. The tribals claimed the Parasnath Hills to be the abode of 'Marang Buru' (Tribal hill deity) and threatened to launch massive protests across the country if the government continued with its decision.

They claimed that the tribal communities will face a lot of problems if tourism activities are restricted in the area. "It is in the custom of the tribals to offer sacrifice to God during major festivals. The Parasnath Hill is the abode of Marang Buru (Supreme God) of the tribals. If this custom is banned, then the Adivasi culture will be affected severely," said Naresh Kumar Murmu, the working President of the International Santhal Council on Friday.

"This has been tribal land from the beginning. We have legal documents to support our claims. Now, if the Jain community claims that the 10 km radius area of the hill belongs to them and they want prohibition on sacrifice ritual. We can not allow such things to happen," said Lobin Hembram, MLA of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). "This is the Marang Buru hill of the Adivasis, and Jain community members are trying to capture it and are slowly warding off the locals from the area," he alleged.

"We will hold protests against both the state government and the Centre," he said. On January 10, the people from the tribal community will assemble at the Parasnath hills to protest against the government's decision.

"We are giving time till January 25 to the CM to resolve the issue, or else we will start our protests," Hembram said. He said that the tribal communities of five states including Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha will hold severe protests against this decision of the government.

On Thursday, a Jain monk, who was on a hunger strike breathed his last in Jaipur. The monk was on a hunger strike protesting against the declaration of Jharkhand's Sammed Shikarji peak of Parasnath hills as a tourist destination.

According to a decision taken by the central government late Thursday evening, eco-tourism activities at the place were banned and the state government was directed to take action on the matter. Earlier, on January 3 another monk named Sugyeya Sagar breathed his last during the hunger strike.

The monk named Samarth Sagar had reportedly given up food and was taking only water. The Jain monks who had gathered during had last rites of the deceased monk declared that the agitation will continue till Sammed Sikharji is declared the Holiest pilgrimage of the Jains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023