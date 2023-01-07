Left Menu

Thiruvananthapuram hospital conducts five organ transplants in 24 hours

The organ transplantation surgeries were performed at Kims health, a multi-specialty hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Updated: 07-01-2023 07:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 07:54 IST
Thiruvananthapuram hospital conducts five organ transplants in 24 hours
Dr.Praveen Muraleedharan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A multi-specialty hospital in Thiruvananthapuram has conducted five organ transplantation surgeries simultaneously, doctors said on Friday. The organ transplantation surgeries were performed at Kims health, a multi-specialty hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr.Praveen Muraleedharan, a Nephrologist with the hospital who coordinated the surgeries, said that it was teamwork. One of the transplanted organs was a liver. Apart from that, Kidney and pancreas transplantation was also conducted at the hospital. "We were given permission to do kidney as well as pancreas transplantation. So we went ahead with the permission of the government to do this transplant," he said.

"Based on the efforts put in by a large number of doctors, nurses, and supporting staff as well as the coordination from various government agencies and support from the administration of Kims health. It took almost 48 hours for the process to be completed," he added. "A girl with damaged kidneys because of genetic abnormality in the liver needed a liver plus kidney transplant. As the liver was a large liver, given by a 24-year-old male, we were able to split the liver into two and gave to a lady who was in dire need of a liver transplant. So one liver we were able to save two persons," he added.

the second combined transplant that was done was a combined pancreas-kidney transplant. This transplant was done on a male and all are doing well," he added. The entire process of transplant took around 18 to 24 hours, he said.

"Kims Health is basically a transplant hospital and have doing kidney transplantation for more than 17 years now. However, pancreas transplantation was the first we did in our hospital," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

