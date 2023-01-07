Left Menu

STF arrested 57 Naxals, 283 wanted criminals in 2022: Bihar ADG

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar arrested 57 Naxals including six most wanted naxals in the year 2022. This also includes arrest of 283 most wanted criminals by the STF, said officials on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 07:55 IST
STF arrested 57 Naxals, 283 wanted criminals in 2022: Bihar ADG
JS Gangwar, ADG (HQ) Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar arrested 57 Naxals including six most wanted Naxals in the year 2022. This also includes the arrest of 283 most wanted criminals by the STF, said officials on Friday. JS Gangwar, ADG (HQ) Patna while speaking to reporters on Friday said that in 2022, STF arrested 57 Naxals including 6 most wanted Naxals. Besides, 283 most wanted criminals were also arrested.

He said that the STF also seized arms and ammunition in large quantities. "Many arms and ammunition were recovered in action taken by STF throughout the year. These included 14 regular weapons, 3 AK-47s, and 1 weapon belonging to AK-56 series," he said while adding that five weapons that were snatched from police were also recovered.

He also highlighted the arrest of Naxals made outside Bihar. "33 Naxals were arrested by Bihar police from other states like UP, Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, and West Bengal," he said. "118 country-made weapons, 7,870 live cartridges, 1 hand grenade, and 15-gram explosive material were also recovered," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023