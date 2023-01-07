Left Menu

Telangana: Warangal police arrest two in rape case

Warangal police have arrested two persons in connection to a case of rape, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 07:55 IST
Telangana: Warangal police arrest two in rape case
Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Warangal police have arrested two persons in connection to a case of rape, officials said.

Officials said that a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and rape was registered against unidentified persons in Mills colony police station.

"Two persons have been taken into custody in this connection. We will verify the matter soon," ACP Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar said. Further details into the case are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

