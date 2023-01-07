Left Menu

BSP minister Yaqoob Qureshi; Son arrested for running unlicensed meat business

The Uttar Pradesh's Meerut Police arrested Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) minister Yaqoob Qureshi and his son from the Chandni Mahal area of Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 10:51 IST
BSP minister Yaqoob Qureshi; Son arrested for running unlicensed meat business
Arrested accused (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) minister Yaqoob Qureshi and his son from the Chandni Mahal area of Delhi. They were arrested with the help of Delhi Police for running an unlicensed business of meat packaging and processing, informed police officials on saturday.

Meerut Police had announced a reward for their arrest. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023