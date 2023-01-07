Left Menu

Beekeeping empowers women in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Under the National Horticulture mission, honey extraction machines have been provided to women by the state's Department of Horticulture to aid the process of beekeeping.

Beekeeping being done by women in Balrampur in Chhattisgarh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Under the National Horticulture mission, honey extraction machines have been provided to women by the state's Department of Horticulture to aid the process of beekeeping. This will help boost the income for women involved in the process.

"Honey extraction machines have been provided. It'll generate income for women working here. We're likely to extract 600-700kgs of honey from the first harvest," said CEO, District Panchayat. Members of Roshni Mahila Self Help Group (SHG), associated with 'Adarsh Gothan' operate in Balrampur's Jabar Gram Panchayat, under the National Horticulture Mission by the state's Department of Horticulture, are being trained in beekeeping in an effort to improve employment opportunities for them.

The women stated that earlier they had no work but since they have been linked with Adarsh Gothan operating in the village they are better off beacuse of beekeeping. "Adarsh Gothan gave us this opportunity for beekeeping so that we can become financially stable. We are 11 of us at Roshini Mahila SHG. We have been extracting honey from this and selling it in the market for one year and benefitting financially," a woman beneficiary told ANI.

"The Horticulture department is giving us training and making requisite things available to us," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

