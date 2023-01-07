Left Menu

Two women of same family killed in a hit-and-run in Bengaluru

Two women got killed as their auto was hit by a speeding car in the early morning of Saturday in Bengaluru, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 11:43 IST
Two women of same family killed in a hit-and-run in Bengaluru
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were killed after their auto was hit by a speeding car in the early morning of Saturday in Bengaluru, said the police. The deceased were identified as Fazila (38) and Taseena (24).

The driver of the car is on the run and police are trying to get hold of him. As per police sources, there were five riders in the auto - auto driver Khalid, his wife Taseena, his sister Fazila and two children.

The two women died on the spot. Khalid and his family were travelling from Channasandra to KR Puram.

Khalid and his two minor children are injured and they were admitted to a nearby hospital, as per the police. Police confirmed a case has been registered at KR Puram Traffic Police Station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023