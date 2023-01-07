One person held with 41.25 gm Charas by Shimla police

Shimla Police recovered 41.25 gm of Charas from the possession of one person, namely, Kapil Thakur. The accused is a resident of Rohru, Shimla, as per the police.

"A case under ND and PS act has been registered at the Police station of Rohru," said Police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Shimla police on December 26 arrested one person for allegedly possessing Heroin. The police recovered 9.84 gm heroin from him. The accused was identified as Mukul. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Earlier in the day, Shimla police arrested one person for allegedly possessing Charas. The police recovered 287.62 gms Charas from the possession of the accused person. Earlier on December 7, Shimla Police arrested two persons and recovered heroin from their possession. According to the police, 20.20 gm of Chitta was recovered from the possession of two persons namely Ashish Kumar, resident of Rohru, Shimla and Islam, resident of Delhi. A case has been registered under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at PS West. (ANI)

