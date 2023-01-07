Left Menu

Caste-based census begins in Bihar

The caste-based headcount will be conducted across all 38 districts in two stages.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 12:17 IST
Caste-based census begins in Bihar
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of the caste-based survey in Bihar has started. The caste-based headcount will be conducted across all 38 districts in two stages.

In the first phase, which will be over by January 21, the number of all households in the state will be counted. The second phase of the survey, which is likely to be held from April 1 to April 30, will collect data pertaining to people of all castes, sub-castes, socio-economic conditions, etc.

The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2 last year, months after the Centre ruled out such an exercise in the Census. The survey would cover an estimated population of 12.70 crores in an estimated 2.58 crore households in 38 districts, which have 534 blocks and 261 urban local bodies.

The survey would be completed by May 31, 2023. Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the enumeration exercise will give enable the government to scientifically carry out development work in the state for the benefit of the poor.

Yadav also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for its "anti-poor" policies and said the opposition party did not want the survey to be conducted. Earlier on Friday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the government has trained officials to carry out the caste-based census taking into consideration the sub-castes in the state and the financial status of the citizens.

He also stated that the census will be beneficial for the development of the state and the country. "We have trained our officers to conduct a detailed caste census. This will benefit the development of the state and also the country," Kumar told ANI during his 'Samadhan Yatra' in Sheohar district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023