Left Menu

19-year-old girl dies due to suspected food poisoning in Kerala's Kasargod

A 19-year-old girl died due to suspected food poisoning at Kasargod in Kerala on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 12:22 IST
19-year-old girl dies due to suspected food poisoning in Kerala's Kasargod
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old girl died due to suspected food poisoning at Kasargod in Kerala on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Anjusree Parvati, said Police.

The deceased along with her friends had consumed rice that they ordered from a restaurant online. The girl and her friends started showing symptoms of food poisoning. She was then taken to a hospital in Kasaragod on January 1 and later to Mangalore for treatment. There is no official confirmation from the hospital whether it's food poisoning.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has announced an enquiry to get an emergency report from the Food Safety Commissioner. A week ago, similarly, a nurse from Kottayam had died due to food poisoning after consuming food at a restaurant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023