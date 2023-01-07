19-year-old girl dies due to suspected food poisoning in Kerala's Kasargod

A 19-year-old girl died due to suspected food poisoning at Kasargod in Kerala on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Anjusree Parvati, said Police.

The deceased along with her friends had consumed rice that they ordered from a restaurant online. The girl and her friends started showing symptoms of food poisoning. She was then taken to a hospital in Kasaragod on January 1 and later to Mangalore for treatment. There is no official confirmation from the hospital whether it's food poisoning.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has announced an enquiry to get an emergency report from the Food Safety Commissioner. A week ago, similarly, a nurse from Kottayam had died due to food poisoning after consuming food at a restaurant.

