Left Menu

Teenager caught in a fire at Ahmedabad, rescued

A massive fire broke out in a seventh-floor building in Ahmedabad on Saturday early morning in which a teenage girl was trapped inside the building before the fire tenders team rescued her alive.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 12:33 IST
Teenager caught in a fire at Ahmedabad, rescued
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at the seventh-floor building in Ahmedabad on Saturday early morning in which a teenage girl was trapped inside the building before the fire tenders team rescued her alive. As per the sources, a fire broke out in a seventh-floor building in Orchid Green Flat near Girdharnagar Circle in the Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad around 7.28 a.m. on Saturday.

The teenage girl was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to severe burn injuries, as per the sources. According to the police, the fire brigade team rushed to the spot as soon as they got informed.

As per sources, four members of the family managed to get out of the building. But a fifteen-year-old girl Pranjal was trapped inside a room. The fire tender team rose to the situation and rescued the girl with utmost urgency.

Police said the fire has been extinguished.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023