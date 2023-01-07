Mumbai: Custom seizes cigarettes worth Rs 30 Lakh in courier cell
Almost 2,000 undeclared cigarette cartons were seized by Customs Officers in a courier cell in Mumbai on Thursday. These cartons contained almost 4 lakh cigarette sticks worth Rs 30 lakh.
ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Almost 2,000 undeclared cigarette cartons were seized by Customs Officers in a courier cell in Mumbai on Thursday. These cartons contained almost 4 lakh cigarette sticks worth Rs 30 lakh.
The officers recovered these cartons mixed with the shipments that had to be exported to London, England. Further investigation is going on in the matter.
Recently the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Maharashtra police arrested three peddlers and seized 90 kilograms of marijuana from their possession on Friday worth Rs 17 lakh. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- Maharashtra
- Customs Officers
- London
- Mumbai
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Bachelors wearing sehras take out procession to highlight gender imbalance
England's Ben Stokes goes to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore at IPL auction.
Cricket-Punjab Kings break IPL auction record to sign England's Curran
England all-rounder Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in history of IPL auctions, goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.25 crore.
Soccer-England 1966 World Cup winner Cohen dies aged 83