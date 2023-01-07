Left Menu

"Lathi-Charge to hoga hi," said JD (U) MLA Gopal Mandal after students' protest in Patna

JD (U) MLA Gopal Mandal said the lathi-charge on students is justified as this is one of the ways of state machinery to curb the movement after police lathi-charged on the students over Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) question paper leak issue in Patna.

JD (U) MLA Gopal Mandal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defending the police lathi charge on students' protest, Janata Dal (U) MLA Gopal Mandal said the lathi-charge on students is justified as this is one of the ways of state machinery to curb the movement. He was speaking after police lathi-charged on the students over Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) question paper leak issue in Patna. Gopal said to ANI, "It's bound to happen. Students must have staged violent demonstrations, so they were lathi-charged. Lathi-Charge, throwing plastic bullets, and spraying water canons are the few ways in which the state curbs the protest. Lathi-charge keeps happening. If the students keep on doing such protests, the examinations should be cancelled."

He further said, "Now if someone abuses me or pushes me, my people will risk their lives to protect me. Similarly, if students create such situations, lathi-charge toh hoga hi. (will happen)" Bihar Police on Wednesday resorted to lathi charge against Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants who were protesting against the state govt over the paper leak in Patna.

The paper leak happened for a clerk-grade written examination conducted by BSSC. The students were demanding cancellation of exam after the paper was leaked. Earlier, the question paper of the preliminary examination of Bihar Public Service Commission got leaked and the examination was cancelled. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

