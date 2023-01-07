Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests African national with over 1 kg Heroin

The Delhi Police arrested one Africa-based drug peddler from the Mohan Garden area in the national capital with fine quality Heroin weighing over one kilogram, it said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 15:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police arrested one Africa-based drug peddler from the Mohan Garden area in the national capital with fine quality Heroin weighing over one kilogram, it said on Saturday. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan, they acted on a specific input received on Wednesday and laid a trap to nab the accused person, who disclosed his identity as Peter Nnalue (33) from West Africa's Nigeria.

"On 04/01/2022, secret information was received by the team regarding one foreigner namely Peter who is indulged in trafficking of heroin and will come near Poswal Chowk, Pooran Properties & building material supplier, 55 Foota Road, Mohan Garden. As per the version of the information, the raiding team reached at the location and a trap was laid down by team. At around 06:25 PM, an African national reached at the location on a scooty. At the instance of the informer the team got succeeded in apprehension of African national," an official statement from Delhi Police quoted DCP Harsha Vardhan as saying. It further said that the police found three white-coloured polyethene bags containing 1.534 kg Heroin from his possession and later registered a case under sections 8, 21, and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act at the Mohan Garden police station.

Investigation into the matter is underway. Last month, the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch busted two drug cartels in a series of operations in the Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi and arrested six drug peddlers. They seized a huge quantity of narcotics, including 1,307 grams of Heroin which worth Rs 1.5 Crore in the international market. (ANI)

