Assam Ex-MLA Hitesh Basumatary arrested, AK47 rifles recovered from his house

Kokrajhar district police of Assam on Saturday arrested an ex-MLA Hitesh Basumatary after they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from his house, an official said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Saturday arrested ex-MLA Hitesh Basumatary after they recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from his house, an official said. The arrested ex-MLA was the MLA of the Chapaguri assembly constituency.

One AK series rifle, and one M-16 rifle during a search by Kokrajhar District Police on Saturday. "The police arrested the ex-MLA of the Chapaguri assembly constituency. Police also recovered one AK series rifle with magazine, 126 rounds of AK ammunition, one M-16 rifle with magazine, and 9 rounds ammunition," Superintendent of Police of Kokrajhar district Pushpraj Singh told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

