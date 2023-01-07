Left Menu

Punjab: Army personnel, his aide arrested with 31 kg heroin

Punjab police have arrested an Army personnel and his aide in connection with the possession of heroin weighing 31.02Kg, the police official said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 17:00 IST
Punjab: Army personnel, his aide arrested with 31 kg heroin
Punjab police recover 31 kg heroin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have arrested an Army personnel and his aide in connection with the possession of heroin weighing 31.02 Kg, the police official said on Saturday. The police arrested the accused Police in a joint operation with Central Agencies and Border Security Force (BSF).

The Army Personnel (26), posted as Sepoy in Pathankot, was arrested along with his aide Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma, a resident of Fazilka, as per the police official. The police further said that both the accused persons were escaping the border district after retrieving a consignment of drugs pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers through border fencing with the help of a pipe.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks amidst the ongoing war against drugs, Army Personnel and his aide were arrested after recovering 29 packets of heroin, weighing 31.02 Kg, from their possession," Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said. The Hyundai Verna car and two mobile phones were also recovered from their possession.

Fazilka Police led by SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu launched a cordon and search operation in the area of Sadar Fazilka. "On checking of the Verna car, one of the occupants showed an Indian Army ID card, and when Police insisted on checking the vehicle they managed to flee in the car," he said, adding that the Police teams immediately strengthened all the Naka points and managed to trace them at Gaaganke-Shamsabad road Nakabandi.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 21-C, 23, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, (NDPS Act) at Police Station Sadar Fazilka. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023