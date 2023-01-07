"May spirit of peace, prosperity be enhanced..." PM Modi congratulates Manipur people on Kangla Nongpok Thong park in Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people of Manipur on the opening of Kangla Nongpok Thong park in Manipur. In response to a tweet by the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, the Prime Minister said, "Congrats Manipur! May the spirit of peace, prosperity and happiness be enhanced across the state."

On Friday, N Biren Singh tweeted, "The opening of Kangla Nongpok Thong has a very important cultural significance. This Eastern Gate of Kangla is considered to be the pathway to peace, prosperity and happiness for the people of Manipur. As promised we have finally opened Kangla Nongpok Thong." Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the slogan for North-East was "Look East", which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed to "Act East" and added that the BJP freed Manipur from terrorism.

"Earlier, the Congres' slogan for North-East was 'Look East', which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed to 'Act East'. We transformed Congress's 'Look East Policy' into 'Act East Policy'. We do what we promise," said Amit Shah as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Manipur. Shah has laid the foundation stone of Rs 1,400 crore in the state.He claimed that under the leadership of PM Modi, the northeast, especially Manipur, has become insurgency-free. He also said that PM Modi has increased the connectivity (both aerial and road) among the northeastern states.

"We had promised to make Manipur free from terrorism, today Manipur is completely free from terrorism and is walking on the path of development under the leadership of PM Modi and CM N Biren Singh," Shah said while addressing the public. Lauding the work of the party in the past 8 years he said that the BJP government has worked hard towards the development of the state and invested Rupees 3.45 lakh crore for several development projects.

"In just 8 years, PM Modi has visited Manipur 51 times and has invested Rs 3.45 lakh crore for various development projects. This is a proud moment for all of us," Shah said. He also said that India's first sports university of 325 acres and Olympians Park is being constructed in Manipur which will inspire the youth of the state. (ANI)

