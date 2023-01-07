Left Menu

Ashok Gehlot firm on Old Pension Scheme, dismisses Montek Ahluwalia's 'financial bankruptcy' remark

Asked about the loan waivers for farmers, Gehlot said Opposition people keep spreading these lies. Still these people keep on lying. Calling the introduction of 5G technology in the state a revolution, Gehlot said, The 5G has started in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur and in the coming time more districts will be covered.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 18:42 IST
Ashok Gehlot firm on Old Pension Scheme, dismisses Montek Ahluwalia's 'financial bankruptcy' remark
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that he believes in his department's financial management as he dismissed economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia's remark that going back to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is a recipe to financial bankruptcy.

''We believe that the management we have, the financial management that our department has done... We have sat and discussed. We believe that there is no work which cannot be done,'' Gehlot told reporters after launching 5G internet service here on Saturday.

He said that all economists use their intellect but his government has belief in financial management done by its department.

Gehlot said that if the country can progress for 60 years after implementing OPS and giving pension to employees then it can continue with it now as well, and added that employees have a right to social security after retirement. The Chief minister said that the state government decided to implement OPS from the point of view of ''humanity.'' He said that government employees work under pressure and are forced to indulge in corrupt practices to secure their and their families’ future.

He also accused the central government of exercising ''discrimination'' in providing OPS benefits to the Army and not the BSF, ITBP, and paramilitary forces, and asked why it was so.

Gehlot also targeted the BJP, the main opposition part in the sate, for not praising the state government's policies. He said that the opposition should appreciate good work of the government as it helps it appear more credible.

''If we do any reform, the opposition should also appreciate some things, only then their credibility will increase,'' he said.

He said that there is no anger against the Congress government in the state and BJP's Jan Aakrosh rallies were a damp squib. Asked about the loan waivers for farmers, Gehlot said: ''Opposition people keep spreading these lies. Loans of 22 lakh farmers have been waived, they are online for all to see. We have waived Rs 14,000 crore. All these facts are online. Still these people keep on lying.'' Calling the introduction of 5G technology in the state a revolution, Gehlot said, ''The 5G has started in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur and in the coming time more districts will be covered. The whole of Rajasthan will be covered. It is a complete revolution. This is a new beginning that has taken place in our state.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023