NIA files chargesheet against 4 accused in Bihar PFI case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against four accused in Bihar Popular Front of India (PFI) case, pointing "criminal conspiracy was hatched with an intention to carry out acts of terror and violence, leading to an atmosphere of terror and endangering the unity and integrity of the nation".

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 18:50 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The accused persons namely Athar Parvej, Md Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Zangi alias Advocate Nooruddin and Arman Malick alias Md Imteyaz Anwer were chargesheeted under sections 121, 121A, 122, 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 13, 17, 18, 18A, 18B and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. All the accused are residents of different districts in Bihar. The case pertains to the involvement of the accused and suspected persons, associated with the PFI in unlawful and anti-national activities, who had assembled in Phulwari Sharif area of Patna.

The case was initially registered on July 12 last year at Phulwarisharif police station in Patna and re-registered by the NIA on July 22 last year. During investigations, accused persons Athar Parvej, Md Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Zangi and Arman Malick were arrested for their involvement in the instant case.

"Investigations revealed that the criminal conspiracy was hatched with an intention to carry out acts of terror and violence, leading to an atmosphere of terror and endangering the unity and integrity of the nation," the NIA said in the chargesheet. In furtherance of their conspiracy, the chargesheet mentioned, the accused arranged rented accommodation in Ahmad Palace, Phulwarisharif, and used its premises for imparting training in the commission of acts of violence, and holding criminal conspiracy meetings.

"The accused also collected funds, recruited members, organized trainings and encouraged its members to establish Islamic Rule in India," the chargesheet said. NIA said further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

