Maha: Asian Waterbird Census begins in Latur, 36 bird species spotted on day 1

PTI | Latur | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:10 IST
At least 36 species of native and exotic birds were spotted by the authorities on the first day of the Asian Waterbird Census in Maharashtra’s Latur district on Saturday, an official said.

The initiative is a part of the global International Waterbird Census that supports the conservation and management of wetlands and waterbirds worldwide and will continue till January 22.

On Day 1, the forest department and the district biodiversity committee spotted 36 species of native and exotic birds at Kavha lake on the outskirts of the city.

“The photographs of the birds and information gathered during the inspection are uploaded on the website www.ebird.org/india. Accordingly, it becomes easier to plan and take measures for their conservation,” forest officer Sachin Rampure said.

Among the birds spotted at Kavha lake were little grebe, rock pigeon, laughing dove, grey-headed swamphen, black-winged stilt, little ringed plover and painted stork, he said.

Asian Waterbird Census is conducted every year in January to record the status of important wetlands and the population of bird species. It can be conducted in any part of the country.

With their habitats shrinking, it is necessary to monitor the number of waterbirds and their food availability, the official said.

