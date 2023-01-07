Bengaluru has competence to grow as best international city: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Saturday said that the State capital has all the qualities of growing as the best international city. Speaking at an event in here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, "Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Ballari, and Davangere cities have good roads and facilities. Soon, the airports in Vijayapura, Raichur, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Dharwad will come up. If these cities can achieve this, then it can be done in the state capital too. Bengaluru has all the qualities of growing as the best international city as it has 400 Research and Development (R&D) labs and around Rs 8 lakh crore investment is expected in the state."

He said that the spare parts for the aircraft are manufactured here. This city has to grow to the level of manufacturing aircraft. Rightly stressing on solutions to decongest Bengaluru's traffic, Bommai said, "A separate Commissionerate has been created exclusively for traffic system management with which some changes have been brought in. Suitable arrangements are made to improve the signal system, and additional roads and also to prevent traffic density on national highways.

Earlier on Friday, CM Bommai informed about the financial assistance, released by the central government, towards Tumkur Smart City Project and other developmental projects. The central government released Rs 500 crore towards Tumkur Smart City Project, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Bommai on Friday said that the central government consented to give Rs 1,000 crore to build a 6,000 km national highway in the State as well as Rail Under Bridges and Rail Over Bridges. "Under the Raitha Sanman scheme, Rs 9500 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. The Ayushman Bharath Scheme has been extended to 1 crore people and opened a sufficient number of Jan Aushad centres, CM added. (ANI)

